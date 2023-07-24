Telangana: Harish Rao joins garbage collection, pushes for disease-free monsoon

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao participated in a garbage collection drive in the 18th ward of Siddipet on Monday.

In order to motivate people on keeping their premises clean, Harish Rao suggested that such drives across the wards must be conducted every Sunday and the sanitation worker must collect garbage the next morning.

While sensitising people on the need to segregate waste into wet and dry at their doorstep, the minister interacted with the citizens apart from collecting the garbage and clearing clogged drains.

Harish Rao further asked people to ensure dry premises to avoid water stagnation that would eventually prevent the formation of breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The minister asked the citizens not to drop garbage in open places stating that keeping the city clean was the responsibility of every individual living there.

On Sunday, Harish Rao encouraged everyone to dedicate 10 minutes of their time on Sunday mornings to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites around their homes.

The call was given as part of the mosquito control programme initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

“By taking precautionary measures, such as eliminating these breeding sites, the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria can be effectively prevented, thus, safeguarding the well-being of families and society as a whole,” he added.