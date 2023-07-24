Hyderabad: 1000 techies to donate blood on KTR’s birthday

Hyderabad: To celebrate the birthday of Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, 1000 techies will likely donate blood at Divyashree NSL IT Park behind Raidurgam Police Station on Monday.

The event, which will be held from 11 am to 5:30 pm, is being organised under the aegis of the Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC).

TFMC president Satyanarayana Mathala and Deputy CRO (IT) Srinivas Rao Thandra said nearly 10,000 employees work at the IT towers.

However, 1000 techies were likely to donate blood at the camp.

“We are organising this programme under an initiative called ‘Gift a Smile’. The camp is organised in collaboration with Red Cross.

“A total of 5 doctors with 40 nursing staff will support this initiative,” added Satyanarayana.

“It is a win-win for everyone. Many patients get benefitted from the birthday of a leader. It is a good way of celebrating a birthday,” he added.

“Let people donate blood on the birthdays of their favourite leaders so that a good amount of blood is available in blood banks. Every minute, second, someone somewhere needs blood,” said the TMFC president.