Upon turning 47, KTR pledges to support 47 underprivileged children

Hyderabad: Marking a benevolent start to his 47th birthday celebrations on July 24, Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao will ‘personally support 47 meritorious students from 10th, 12th grades’ from the State home in Yousufguda.
Taking to Twitter, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader said that 47 other children who are doing professional courses will also be supported under the ‘Gift A Smile’ campaign.
Each child will get a laptop and two years of intense coaching from the best institute towards their future, the BRS leader said in a tweet.
“These kids choose to WIN everyday! Toppers who have embraced adversity & not let it steal their dreams!! Adversity dealt the kids a raw deal, but they are wards of state. Rest assured,” he added.
KTR also urged his BRS party colleagues to support orphans, rather than splurging money on advertisements.
Last year, he had asked the public to not celebrate his birthday, in the wake of the Telangana floods.