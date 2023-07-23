Upon turning 47, KTR pledges to support 47 underprivileged children

Hyderabad: Marking a benevolent start to his 47th birthday celebrations on July 24, Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao will ‘personally support 47 meritorious students from 10th, 12th grades’ from the State home in Yousufguda.

Taking to Twitter, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader said that 47 other children who are doing professional courses will also be supported under the ‘Gift A Smile’ campaign.

Have been thinking of a meaningful way to contribute to the orphan children of the State home, Yousufguda run by Women & Child Welfare Department



Tomorrow on the occasion of my 47th birthday I pledge to personally support 47 meritorious children from 10th/12th grades and 47… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 23, 2023

Each child will get a laptop and two years of intense coaching from the best institute towards their future, the BRS leader said in a tweet.

“These kids choose to WIN everyday! Toppers who have embraced adversity & not let it steal their dreams!! Adversity dealt the kids a raw deal, but they are wards of state. Rest assured,” he added.

Also Read Telangana: Tamil Nadu IT minister meets KTR at Secretariat

KTR also urged his BRS party colleagues to support orphans, rather than splurging money on advertisements.

Last year, he had asked the public to not celebrate his birthday, in the wake of the Telangana floods.