Telangana: Tamil Nadu IT minister meets KTR at Secretariat

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Tamil Nadu IT and Digital Services minister P Thiaga Rajan met Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao at the Telangana Secretariat on Thursday.
In a two-day visit to the state, the delegation will study IT initiatives by the Telangana government, including the T-Hub and T-Works.
During the meeting, KTR gave a detailed presentation highlighting various IT initiatives implemented in Telangana, introduction of innovative policies, and establishment of institutions within the state., according to a tweet from Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana’s official Twitter handle.
Senior executives from Tamil Nadu also attended the meeting, alongside Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.