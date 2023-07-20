Telangana: Tamil Nadu IT minister meets KTR at Secretariat

In a two-day visit to the state, the delegation will study IT initiatives by the Telangana government, including the T-Hub and T-Works.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 20th July 2023 4:50 pm IST
Tamil Nadu IT and Digital Services minister P Thiaga Rajan (left) with Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (right) (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Tamil Nadu IT and Digital Services minister P Thiaga Rajan met Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao at the Telangana Secretariat on Thursday.

In a two-day visit to the state, the delegation will study IT initiatives by the Telangana government, including the T-Hub and T-Works.

During the meeting, KTR gave a detailed presentation highlighting various IT initiatives implemented in Telangana, introduction of innovative policies, and establishment of institutions within the state., according to a tweet from Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana’s official Twitter handle.

Senior executives from Tamil Nadu also attended the meeting, alongside Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

