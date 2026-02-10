Telangana has 794 PM SHRI schools: Union minister

Hyderabad: Telangana has 794 schools selected under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Jayant Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha.

The information was provided in a written reply to a question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind from Nizamabad, who sought details on the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in the state of Telangana.

PM SHRI initiative

PM SHRI is a centrally sponsored initiative of the Union Ministry of Education aimed at strengthening government schools in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under the scheme, existing government schools are selected and upgraded to serve as model institutions, rather than establishing new schools.

According to the ministry, PM SHRI schools focus on improving physical infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and sanitation facilities, while also integrating digital learning tools and smart classrooms.

The scheme places emphasis on experiential and competency-based learning, inclusive education practices, environmental sustainability, and student well-being. Teacher training aligned with NEP guidelines is also a key component.

School selection criteria

Schools are selected based on specific criteria such as availability of land, existing infrastructure, and the willingness of state governments to implement NEP-related reforms.

Funding for the scheme is shared between the Centre and the states, with cost-sharing ratios determined by state category.

