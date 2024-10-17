Telangana HC allows protest against ethanol factory in Nirmal

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has permitted a public meeting, titled the Prajagalam Bahiranga Sabha, to be held at the Pochamma Temple in Dilawarpur village, Nirmal district.

This decision follows a writ petition filed by Katikam Raja Reddy, representing local farmers who are concerned about the environmental consequences of an ethanol factory proposed for the area.

The petition contested the earlier refusal of permission by the sub divisional police officer, who referenced Section 30 of the Police Act, which governs public gatherings to ensure peace and order.

During the court proceedings, senior counsel V Raghunath, representing the farmers, stressed the committee’s goal of raising awareness regarding the potential dangers posed by the factory.

He argued that it could significantly contaminate agricultural land and harm the environment. Raghunath expressed that this situation could adversely affect not only current farmers but also future generations by compromising their access to a clean and healthy environment.

He further noted that farmers have been on relay hunger strikes for 80 days and asserted that denying them permission infringed upon their constitutional rights.

Senior Counsel P Sri Raghuram, representing PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd, argued that the assembly could create law and order problems, referencing previous protest incidents.

He also mentioned that many local residents support the factory for the job opportunities it offers. The Government Pleader backed the police’s initial decision, cautioning that allowing the meeting could provoke public unrest.

After considering both arguments, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy ruled that the public meeting could proceed under certain conditions.

The petitioners must provide a list of speakers and an estimate of participants while ensuring that no individuals with criminal records are involved.

The meeting is scheduled for October 18, between 11 am and 5 pm.

Additionally, the court instructed the police to maintain order and take action against anyone threatening public safety during the event.