Telangana HC asks CBFC to reconsider ‘Girlfriend’ certification

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to reconsider the certification granted to the Telugu film “The Girlfriend,” starring Rashmika Mandanna, holding that the film ought to have received an ‘A’ certificate instead of the ‘UA 13+’ rating it was issued.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, while disposing of a writ petition, said the film’s depiction of conduct inside a girls’ hostel and its likely impact on viewers below 18 warranted a stricter classification.

The court noted that the film repeatedly shows the male lead entering a girls’ hostel at night, includes a scene of the hostel caretaker justifying such conduct as a matter between consenting adults, and depicts the female lead concealing incidents inside the hostel, along with a scene of the hero changing his pants in the hostel corridor in front of other residents.

The court clarified it was not interfering with the film’s artistic content but found merit in the plea over the certification category, observing that age-based classification requires an assessment of a film’s overall impact on a particular age group, and that this is precisely the distinction the UA and A categories are meant to capture.

The petition was filed by Arokya Swamy Joseph, a social worker, who argued that the film’s content sent inappropriate messages to adolescents and could discourage parents from allowing daughters to pursue higher education while staying in hostels. The CBFC had defended its decision, stating an Examining Committee had unanimously recommended the UA 13+ certificate after the makers agreed to certain excisions and a disclaimer on cinematic liberties.

The film’s distributor questioned the petitioner’s standing to challenge the certification, arguing PILs cannot be used to contest such decisions. The court rejected this objection, holding the challenge was against the CBFC’s exercise of statutory power and was not barred merely because the petitioner had no direct connection to the film’s production. It also accepted the distributor had no role in the certification process.

The CBFC has been directed to take a fresh decision within four weeks in accordance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and related rules and guidelines.