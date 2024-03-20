Telangana HC directs government to restore 13 lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to restore 13 lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

Granting one month’s time for the task, the court instructed the government to submit an action taken report.

Halt vegetable cultivation at these lakes: HC

Based on a report filed by two court commissioners, G Praveen Kumar and T Srikanth Reddy, who inspected the lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the High Court bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar asked the government to ensure no vegetable cultivation takes place at these water bodies.

The order was issued due to the use of contaminated lake water for vegetable cultivation.

Justice Aradhe also lamented the loss of natural habitats for various flora and fauna due to pollution in these lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

The report, filed on March 16, also highlighted various issues faced at the lakes, including lack of fencing, absence of lake guards, insufficient surveillance with no CCTV cameras, untreated sewage inflow, and encroachments on the full tank level area.

List of lakes in Hyderabad requiring attention

The list of lakes located in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts mentioned in the report is as follows:

Durgam Cheruvu Sunnam Cheruvu Chinna Damara Cheruvu Medikunta Gosai Kunta Pedda Cheruvu Pedda Cheruvu (Gangaram) Pedda Cheruvu (Peerzadiguda) Maddela Kunta Nalla Cheruvu Ambar Cheruvu Chinna Narayuni Cheruvu Hasmathpet Lake

The court ordered the state government to take immediate steps to restore the lakes.