Telangana HC directs government to restore 13 lakes in Hyderabad

Court instructed the government to submit an action taken report.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th March 2024 12:12 pm IST
Telangana High Court notifies revised working hours
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to restore 13 lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

Granting one month’s time for the task, the court instructed the government to submit an action taken report.

Halt vegetable cultivation at these lakes: HC

Based on a report filed by two court commissioners, G Praveen Kumar and T Srikanth Reddy, who inspected the lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the High Court bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar asked the government to ensure no vegetable cultivation takes place at these water bodies.

MS Education Academy

The order was issued due to the use of contaminated lake water for vegetable cultivation.

Justice Aradhe also lamented the loss of natural habitats for various flora and fauna due to pollution in these lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

The report, filed on March 16, also highlighted various issues faced at the lakes, including lack of fencing, absence of lake guards, insufficient surveillance with no CCTV cameras, untreated sewage inflow, and encroachments on the full tank level area.

Also Read
No drinking water supply in these areas of Hyderabad today

List of lakes in Hyderabad requiring attention

The list of lakes located in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts mentioned in the report is as follows:

  1. Durgam Cheruvu
  2. Sunnam Cheruvu
  3. Chinna Damara Cheruvu
  4. Medikunta
  5. Gosai Kunta
  6. Pedda Cheruvu
  7. Pedda Cheruvu (Gangaram)
  8. Pedda Cheruvu (Peerzadiguda)
  9. Maddela Kunta
  10. Nalla Cheruvu
  11. Ambar Cheruvu
  12. Chinna Narayuni Cheruvu
  13. Hasmathpet Lake

The court ordered the state government to take immediate steps to restore the lakes.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th March 2024 12:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button