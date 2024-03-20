No drinking water supply in these areas of Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: There will be no drinking water supply in various areas of Hyderabad until 4 pm today.

The decision was made due to emergency work being carried out by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Areas in Hyderabad affected by drinking water supply disruption

Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Khanapur, Neknampur, Manchirevula, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, and Golconda will experience no drinking water supply until 4 pm today.

This is not the first time; previously, drinking water supply was disrupted in the city several times this year.

Most recently, on March 10, many areas in Hyderabad experienced no drinking water supply, with some areas also facing disruption in water supply during the same period.

No water problem, says CS Santhi Kumari

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari recently stated that there is no problem with drinking water during the current summer season, as there is enough water in the state’s reservoirs.

During a review meeting held on March 19 with the officials on the situation of drinking water supply in the state, she said that repairs should be carried out on a war footing basis and the supply of drinking water should be continued in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The review meeting was attended by Municipal Department Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Sandeep Sultania, Irrigation Department Secretary Rahul Bojja, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Anita Ramachandran, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Municipal Department Director Divya, Mission Bhagiratha ENC Krupakar Reddy, and other officers.