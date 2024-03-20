Hyderabad records scattered rainfall yesterday; IMD forecasts more downpours today

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad experienced relief from summer heat yesterday as the city received scattered rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted more rainfall for today.

Yesterday, rainfall was also observed in some other districts of Telangana.

Areas that received rainfall yesterday

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), only a few areas in Hyderabad received rainfall:

Charminar (0.5 mm) Bandlaguda (0.8 mm)

Apart from these areas, negligible rainfall was also recorded in some other localities in the city.

Rainfall alert by IMD Hyderabad

IMD has forecasted rainfall in the city for today as well. According to the weather department, parts of the city are likely to experience light rainfall or drizzle.

The hazy weather during the morning hours will continue until March 23.

Although Hyderabad did not receive much rainfall, it provided relief from the summer heat as temperatures in the city dropped to the range of 33-36 degrees Celsius.