Earthquake strikes Telangana: NCS

Hyderabad: The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake that hit a district of Telangana State at 6:14 pm on March 18.

According to the nodal agency of the Government of India, an earthquake measuring magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Sangareddy district of Telangana State.

Depth of the quake

The NCS reported that tremors were felt at 18:14:06 Indian Standard Time (IST), and the depth of the quake was recorded at 5 km.

Apart from Telangana, earthquakes were also witnessed in Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka yesterday. However, the magnitudes of all the earthquakes were under 4 on the Richter scale.

Telangana is less prone to earthquakes

India is divided into four seismic zones: Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V. Among these zones, areas under Zone V are more prone to earthquakes, whereas Zone II is the least susceptible.

As most parts of Telangana fall under Zone II, the state is less prone to earthquakes. However, some eastern parts of the state also come under Zone III.

In India, states that are more prone to earthquakes include Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the North Eastern states, as parts of them fall under Zone V.