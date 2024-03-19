Dark clouds hover over Hyderabad; IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) issuance of a heavy rainfall alert for Telangana, Hyderabad woke up to dark clouds this morning.

According to the weather department, Hyderabad will witness a cloudy sky until Wednesday, with hazy conditions during the morning hours.

Rainfall hits Hyderabad; IMD forecasts more downpours

Today in the early morning, the city recorded rainfall, providing relief to residents who were sweltering in the summer heat.

According to IMD Hyderabad, the city is likely to receive more rainfall today in all six zones.

Forecast for Telangana

IMD Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and hailstorms for the entire state of Telangana today.

Tomorrow, the state will witness heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, the weather department forecasted.

It remains to be seen how much the temperature will decrease following the rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.