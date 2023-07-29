Telangana HC directs govt to submit report on flood relief measures

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued orders to the State government, asking it to submit the details of the steps initiated for providing relief to the flood-hit victims of the state. It asked the government to submit its report by Monday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar sought details such as how many villages were inundated and what relief measures had been taken. The bench also inquired whether any relief or compensation has been provided to the victims as per the policy of the National Disaster Management Authority.

The HC issued the orders while responding to a petition filed by Dr Cheruku Sudhakar. Senior advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar argued the case before the HC on behalf of Sudhakar.

The unprecedented rainfall in north Telangana districts triggered flash floods, inundating over 100 villages, cutting off road links, disrupting electricity, and damaging agricultural crops.

Recent heavy rains and floods in Telangana have claimed 17 lives. Eight people were washed away in the worst-affected Mulugu district. Their bodies were recovered on Friday.

Hanamkonda and Khammam districts accounted for three deaths each. Two persons were killed in Mahabubabad while one death was reported from Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.