Telangana HC directs Warangal cops to decide on farmers’ rally applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Warangal police to make a lawful and timely decision on the applications submitted by the Telangana Rythu Sangham for conducting a farmers’ rally and public meeting in Warangal between May 26 and 28.

The case was heard by Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, who was responding to a writ petition filed by the farmers’ association and its leader, Morthala Chander Rao.

The petitioners alleged that, despite submitting multiple representations and a formal online application, the authorities had not taken any decision regarding their request for permission to hold the rally and meeting.

According to the petitioners, the planned rally is expected to involve around 800 farmers. It is scheduled to start from Karmika Maidanam (opposite Ratna Hotel) and proceed to Sai Convention Hall, Sivanagar, Warangal, on May 27 from 10 am to 1 pm.

This will be followed by a public meeting at Azam Jahi Mill Grounds from 5 pm to 10 pm. The government’s legal representative argued in court that, before the police can grant permission, the petitioners must obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the district collector.

Taking into account the arguments from both sides, the judge instructed the petitioners to secure the necessary NOC from the collector and submit it to the police.

Once the NOC is provided, the police authorities have been ordered to consider all pending representations and the online application dated May 17, and to issue appropriate orders in accordance with the law.

The court emphasised the need for expeditious disposal of the matter, ensuring that the rights of the petitioners are balanced with the requirements of public administration.