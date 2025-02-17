Telangana HC dismisses case against Congress leaders over poll code violation



Zahed Farooqui | Published: 17th February 2025 1:54 pm IST


Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has quashed a case against Congress leaders P Vishnu Vardhan and Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly violating the election code of conduct during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Justice K Sajna dismissed the case, which was filed by Market Police in November 2023 based on a complaint from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The complaint alleged that the leaders organized a sit-in protest in Secunderabad on November 22 without police permission, causing inconvenience to the public.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ruled in favor of the Congress leaders and set aside the case.

