Telangana HC dismisses petition against 42 pc BC quota in local body polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition challenging 42 percent reservations for the Backward Classes (BC) in the local body elections as decided by the state government. The petitioners prayed for conducting the upcoming elections as per the reservations provided in the past.

The High Court said that according to the Supreme Court’s guidelines, it could not entertain petitions filed based on the news reports.

Madhava Reddy, resident of Keshavapur village of Muduchintalapally mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and J Mallavva from Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district had filed a petition in the High Court, seeking the court’s direction for conducting the local body elections as per Section 285 A of the Panchayat Raj Act.

The counsel for the petitioners contended that the state government was providing 42 percent reservations to BCs, and was trying to issue a notification for the local body elections, which they felt could damage the election process.

They argued that it could breach the 50 percent cap on reservations, which they stated was against the Constitution.