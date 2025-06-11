Telangana HC dismisses petition challenging Harish Rao’s election

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the election of Siddipet MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao, marking a significant legal victory for the opposition party and its senior leader.

Background of the case

The petition was filed by G Chakradhar Goud, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate who contested unsuccessfully from Siddipet. Goud alleged that Harish Rao had submitted false information in his election affidavit and sought to have the election declared invalid.

In response, Harish Rao filed an interim petition urging the court to dismiss Goud’s case at the preliminary stage, arguing that the petition lacked substantial grounds and evidence as required under the Representation of the People Act.

Court proceedings and verdict

After hearing arguments from both sides—senior advocates J Ramachandra Rao and R Chandrasekhar Reddy representing Harish Rao—the High Court, presided over by Justice K Sharath, ruled that the petition contained only allegations without supporting evidence.

The court stated that the petitioner failed to provide the necessary proof to substantiate the claims and that the petition did not raise any triable issues warranting further inquiry under election law.

Consequently, the court dismissed the petition at the admission stage itself, issuing orders to that effect.