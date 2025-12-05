Telangana HC junks plea against collectors over BC quota in panchayat polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, December 4, dismissed a quo warranto petition filed by the BC Welfare Association challenging the reduction of reservations in panchayat elections and seeking the removal of all district collectors.

A bench comprising Justice P Shyam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao questioned the maintainability of the petition, asking whether such proceedings could be initiated against collectors in connection with the reservation policy.

The bench observed that no directives could be issued in this matter and struck down the plea.

Petition filed against 31 collectors, state govt secretaries

The BC Welfare Association had filed the quo warranto petition against 31 collectors and the state government secretaries, contending that the reduction of Backwards Classes (BC) reservations from 24 percent to 17 percent was arbitrary and taken without due consultation.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the government had not disclosed the basis for reducing the quota and that the decision was made without inviting or addressing public objections.

The counsel maintained that determining reservation percentages falls within the legislative domain, not within the powers of district collectors.

State’s arguments

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, appearing for the state, argued that the collectors were not elected officials and, therefore, a quo warranto petition was untenable against them.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court agreed with the state’s contention, ruling that the petition was not maintainable and hence could not attract any judicial directions.