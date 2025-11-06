Telangana HC flays revenue dept over irregularities in lake mapping

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has strongly criticised the ongoing encroachments of lakes and ponds across the state, blaming unchecked land allocations by revenue officials for the gradual disappearance of these vital water bodies.

The court remarked strongly that with everything dependent on the revenue department, “the country might improve only if this department is abolished.”

Khammam encroachment case

During the hearing, Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar expressed anger over the authorities’ failure to file counters for nine years in a case involving the inclusion of private patta land in Khammam district’s Penuballi mandal under the Kakatiya Mission scheme.

The original petition, filed in 2016 by B.\ Sanjeeva Reddy and seven other farmers, challenged the state decision to merge survey numbers 11, 12, 13, 29, 30, and 31 in Adavimallela village with the scheme.

Arguing for the petitioners, their counsel alleged that officials unilaterally extended the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries of the tank, increasing its area at the expense of private landowners.

Irrigation dept has authority to expand FTL when necessary: Govt counsel

The government counsel countered this, saying the irrigation department had the authority to expand the FTL when necessary.

The judge intervened, questioning under which law the FTL can be raised, and insisted that adequate compensation should be paid for any crop loss resulting from submergence.

He also questioned how land titles could be issued for FTL areas, arguing that such areas should not be treated as private land at all.

Judge highlights inconsistencies across departments

Highlighting inconsistencies across departments, the judge cited a separate case involving Yanam Cheruvu, where political leaders are clashing over its classification.

While some claim the tank spans 37 acres, others argue that 27 acres are actually government wasteland. The court found that revenue officials were making contradictory statements in their submissions and public remarks.

Directing the Khammam district collector to file a comprehensive counter affidavit with all relevant details, the High Court adjourned the hearing.