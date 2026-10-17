Telangana HC halts coercive action on disputed lands till Oct 25

Hyderabad: Revenue officials in Telangana cannot take coercive action against properties caught in court disputes while the High Court is closed for Dussehra, the Telangana High Court has ordered.

According to The Times of India, Justice NV Shravan Kumar directed the principal secretary of the revenue department to instruct all district collectors and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to refrain from coercive steps between Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 25.

The court said authorities may still issue notices to the concerned parties in accordance with the law.

The order came on an urgent lunch motion petition filed by Seelam Leelavathi of Khammam district. In her case, the court also directed that status quo be maintained on the property in question.

The court also took note of a special mention by the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association, which feared that revenue authorities could act in a high-handed manner against disputed lands and demolish structures despite pending legal claims. Members of the Bar submitted that any such action during the vacation would leave affected parties with little scope to seek timely legal remedies.

“The present case appears to be one such case which has been taken up for hearing by way of lunch motion,” the court observed. It added, “In such circumstances, this court is of the view that appropriate orders be passed to safeguard the interest of such parties at large.”

The association’s executive committee welcomed the order and thanked Justice Shravan Kumar. “This timely intervention reinforces the importance of access to justice, rule of law and the constructive role of the Bar in bringing matters of public concern to the attention of the judiciary,” it said in a statement.

Cattle shed threatened

Leelavathi told the court that revenue officials were trying to dispossess her by demolishing a cattle shed on her land at Chinthagudem village in Penuballi mandal of Khammam district, without serving any notice. The land, about two acres, is spread across three survey numbers.

Her counsel argued that she owns the land and cited pattadar passbooks, records on the Dharani portal and electricity bills in the name of her late husband to back the claim.

The counsel further alleged that the village revenue officer, accompanied by villagers and the husband of a local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), visited the property on Monday, October 12 and threatened to pull down the shed, which has stood for more than two decades.

The court asked the revenue department to place its stand on record and adjourned the matter to Thursday, November 12.