Telangana HC halts GO 75, DCMS directors retain charge

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has issued interim orders to halt the implementation of Government Order (GO) 75, which appointed additional collectors as person-in-charge for District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMS) in eight districts of Telangana, excluding Khammam.

The decision comes after directors of these societies from the affected districts filed separate petitions challenging the government’s move.

The High Court’s decision was based on the argument that the government’s decision was discriminatory.

The court noted that while the tenure of all societies ended on the same day, the government took a different approach for DCMS without providing any reasons.

This decision was deemed contrary to previous judgments that emphasized the continuation of existing boards until new appointments are made.

Background

The government had issued GO 75 on February 14, appointing additional collectors (revenue) as person-in-charge for DCMS.

This move was challenged by the directors of these societies, who argued that the decision was biased and did not follow established precedents.

The High Court, after hearing arguments from both sides, decided to stay the implementation of GO 75.

Court’s ruling

Justice K Sharat, who presided over the case, pointed out that the government’s decision was inconsistent with previous rulings.

The court emphasized that the government should have considered continuing the existing boards until new members were appointed, as per previous judgments.

Consequently, the court ordered that the existing directors should continue as person-in-charge for the DCMS, similar to other societies.