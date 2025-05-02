Telangana HC hears appeal against acquittal in 2016 Thorrur murder case

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday heard a criminal appeal challenging the acquittal of two men, Saraiah and Sai Krishna, in a 2016 murder case from Thorrur, Mahabubabad district.

The appeal was filed by Thurupati Laxmi, the sister of the deceased Kadem Rakesh, who accused her brothers-in-law of murdering her brother.

The sessions court had acquitted the accused in June 2024. However, the High Court bench, comprising Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and BR Madhusudhan Rao, issued personal notices to the acquitted individuals after hearing the appellant’s arguments.

The bench stated, “After hearing the appellant, we find that the appeal is maintainable at the victim’s instance,” referencing Supreme Court rulings that affirm the right of a deceased’s family member to file an appeal against acquittal.

The case traces back to August 2016, when ongoing family disputes led to a confrontation at the workplace of the deceased’s wife.

The dispute escalated when her brothers, Saraiah and Sai Krishna, allegedly attacked Kadem Rakesh with stones, resulting in his death during treatment.

Prior to the incident, there had been domestic violence allegations against Rakesh, a settlement by elders, and subsequent separation, with the deceased’s wife filing for maintenance.

Despite these circumstances, the district court acquitted the accused. The High Court has now sought the records of the acquittal and adjourned the matter for further hearing on June 23.