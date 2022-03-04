Telangana HC issues 64 jobs for judicial ministerial services

Hyderabad: Telangana high court has issued 64 job notifications for the post of stenographer grade- III in the Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service.

Candidates who are interested can apply online on the official website (click here to apply) between March 3 to April 4. The appointed person has to deposit 10K at the time of appointment.

The candidate must be a graduate of any recognised institution and must have completed the Telangana Government Technical Examination in English Typewriting with a Higher Grade (45 words per minute) or an equivalent examination.

Telangana Government Technical Examination in English Shorthand by Higher Grade (120 words per minute) or similar examination is required. Knowledge or competence in computer operation is required.

Candidates with higher academic and technical credentials, if any, must present the relevant certificates at the time of the oral interview, together with the other needed documents.

The application/examination fee is payable online through debit/credit card or net banking. The application/examination money, once paid, will not be reimbursed, even if the application is denied for any reason or the recruitment announcement is cancelled for any reason.

Candidates applying under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category must provide a certified copy of their EWS certificate issued by the appropriate authority.