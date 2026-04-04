Telangana HC issues notices to IIM Mumbai chairman, director over alleged contempt

HC asks IIM Mumbai chairman and director to explain non-compliance with interim order allowing petitioner to attend MBA personal interview.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th April 2026 12:46 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the chairman of the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai, Shashikiran Shetty, and director Manoj K Tiwari, asking them to explain why their actions should not be treated as contempt of court.

Case details

The case stems from a petition filed by Katari Satyasai, a resident of Gundlapochampally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The petitioner challenged the MBA admission process, alleging that candidates with lower CAT percentiles were shortlisted for personal interviews while he was denied an opportunity.

Earlier, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka had issued interim orders directing the institute to allow the petitioner to attend the personal interview scheduled in the second week of February. However, the petitioner claimed that these orders were not implemented.

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Subsequently, Satyasai filed a contempt petition. Upon hearing the matter, the court issued notices to the chairman and the director of IIM Mumbai.

Court directs counters by April 30

The court has directed them to file their counters by the 30th of this month. Failing this, both officials must appear in person before the court and provide an explanation.

The court also stated that if they do not submit their responses within the stipulated time, they may be required to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th April 2026 12:46 pm IST

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