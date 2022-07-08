Telangana HC judge nominated for state legal services authority

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court judge P Naveen Rao has been nominated as the Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Ponugoti Naveen Rao was born into a farming family in Nandi Myadaram village, Dharmaram Mandal, Karimnagar district to the late Ponugoti Muralidhar Rao and Vimala. Nizam College in Hyderabad served as his undergraduate institution, and the University of Delhi awarded him his law degree in 1986.

On 28 June, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

In 2021, Justice Bhuyan took oath as judge of Telangana High Court. He was also the Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority.