Telangana HC judge nominated for state legal services authority

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 8th July 2022 2:26 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court judge P Naveen Rao has been nominated as the Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Ponugoti Naveen Rao was born into a farming family in Nandi Myadaram village, Dharmaram Mandal, Karimnagar district to the late Ponugoti Muralidhar Rao and Vimala. Nizam College in Hyderabad served as his undergraduate institution, and the University of Delhi awarded him his law degree in 1986.

Also Read
Ujjal Bhuyan, the new CJ of Telangana, will be sworn in on June 28

On 28 June, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

MS Education Academy

In 2021, Justice Bhuyan took oath as judge of Telangana High Court. He was also the Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button