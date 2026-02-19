Telangana HC lifts stay on Ibrahimpatnam polls after BRS candidate returns

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, February 18, vacated the stay on Ibrahimpatnam municipal elections after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) councilor was produced before the court.

The councilor, Akula Yadagiri, was allegedly kidnapped. A division bench of Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Gadi Praveen Kumar shut the Habeas Corpus petition after Yadagiri was brought to the court by the police, who confirmed his safety.

The bench observed that there was no reason to stay the election to the Chairman’s post after the return of Yadagiri.

Background of the case

The High Court had earlier put a stay on the elections to the chairman’s post till February 19, after a petition claimed that Yadagiri, a key candidate backed by the BRS, was kidnapped a day before the elections.

On Wednesday, the police produced the candidate before the court, and the bench observed that the purpose of the habeas corpus writ petition was achieved. On February 16, Yadagiri’s son, Harikanth, alleged that his father was kidnapped ahead of the election for the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts. He claimed the abduction was carried out to influence the outcome of the leadership vote.

The petition named local officials and political rivals, including the revenue divisional officer and Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, alleging their involvement in the incident.

A complaint was filed with the Ibrahimpatnam police station, based on which an FIR was registered.