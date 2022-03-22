Telangana HC orders action against officials involved in corruption

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered stringent action against officials involved in a corruption case of alleged fraud of Rs 40 lakh.

The two-Judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali ordered action against the officials for swindling the funds from the Centre allocated for the Souchalaya scheme.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by M Shekhar Reddy challenging the alleged corruption by the Sarpanch, Panchayat Secretary and Bill Collector of Narsingi Village in Medak District. Reddy maintained the amount was transferred to the personal accounts of the aforementioned officials.

in his PIL, Reddy claimed that the officials did not initiate any of the developmental projects including laying cement roads, pipelines among others.

Telangana Additional Director General of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau filed an affidavit stating that the authority has initiated action against the said officials. The bench directed the authorities to conclude the investigation at the earliest.