Telangana HC orders immediate distribution of Shaadi Mubarak cheques

Hyderabad: Justice S. Nanda of the Telangana High Court directed the state government to immediately distribute financial benefits under the ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ and ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ schemes to identified eligible beneficiaries. This interim order was issued during a hearing on a petition filed by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

The judge highlighted the authorities’ obligation to follow the mandates of two Government Orders (GOs) issued in 2016, which remain in force. These GOs require the involvement of local MLAs in the implementation of the schemes. Justice Nanda insisted that the cheques be distributed without delay.

Kaushik Reddy’s petition alleged that officials were bypassing him during the distribution process in the Huzurabad assembly constituency. Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao, representing Reddy, argued that the neglect was politically motivated, influenced by district minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Rao expressed concerns that the cheques, already prepared for distribution, might expire on June 27, 2024.

“The identified beneficiary couples must receive their cheques immediately to ensure they can encash them before expiration,” Rao urged.

The state’s counsel countered the allegations, assuring the court that the cheques were valid until August. He committed to providing a detailed response within two weeks. The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 15, 2024.