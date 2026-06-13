Telangana HC orders removal of videos targeting spiritual leader

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed YouTube and Google to immediately remove videos allegedly containing defamatory, derogatory and inflammatory content against spiritual leader Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamiji.

Writ petition filed

Justice EV Venugopal issued the interim direction while hearing a writ petition filed by the Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Avadhootha Datta Peetha Trust, Hyderabad.

The trust sought the removal of content allegedly circulated through the Siddhaguru YouTube channel and related platforms, besides requesting speedy investigation into complaints lodged with the cybercrime police.

According to the petition, Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamiji heads a spiritual and charitable organisation engaged in religious, educational and humanitarian activities in India and abroad. The trust alleged that certain individuals had undertaken a sustained campaign to malign the seer and the Datta Peetham through videos and social media posts.

The petitioner claimed that the videos contained allegations linking the spiritual leader to religious conversions and included abusive and derogatory remarks. It argued that the content was damaging the reputation of the institution and had the potential to create communal and sectarian tensions among devotees and the public.

The trust further submitted that representations had been made to YouTube and Google seeking removal of the content. However, the platforms allegedly did not act on the requests.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the videos had attracted substantial viewership and continued to remain accessible online. Taking note of the extent of their circulation, Justice Venugopal observed that merely issuing notices to the platform operators would not be sufficient while the content remained available to the public.

Court orders removal of objectionable material

The court subsequently directed the respondents to remove the objectionable material allegedly uploaded through the Siddhaguru YouTube channel and submit compliance before the court.

The judge also directed the Station House Officer of the Central Crime Station (CCS), Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, to take appropriate action in accordance with law regarding the complaints filed by the trust.

The matter is expected to come up for further hearing after compliance with the court’s directions.