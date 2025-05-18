Telangana HC permits silt removal from Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake FTL area

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has granted permission to a petitioner to remove silt, mud, and debris from the full tank level area of the Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla tank, under the supervision of government officials.

The petitioner, Mohammed Ibrahim, claimed ownership and possession of land in survey No. 42 and survey No. 50/1 based on a registered sale deed dated September 11, 1980.

He alleged that certain private individuals and authorities were interfering with his possession and attempting to evict him without due legal process. Supporting documents, including land records and prior court orders, were submitted in support of his claim.

The tank is a historical lake in Shivarampally, constructed in 1770 by Nawab Rukn-ud-Daula, then prime minister of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The court noted the similarity of Ibrahim’s case to that of Omer Bin Abdullah, in which it had previously issued status quo orders, later modified to allow the petitioner to remove silt at his own cost under official supervision. Citing parity, Justice Lakshman extended the same relief to Ibrahim.

The court directed the petitioner to file objections and relevant documents in response to a preliminary notice dated October 17, 2017. It allowed silt removal at the petitioner’s expense under the supervision of officials from HYDRAA.

Additionally, officials from GHMC, the irrigation department, and HYDRAA were directed to complete the supervision and related procedures within four weeks.

In the event of non-cooperation by the petitioner or private parties due to ongoing civil disputes, HYDRAA was granted liberty to undertake the silt removal independently, particularly considering the imminent monsoon season.