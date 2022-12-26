Telangana HC places CBI probe order in MLA poaching case under suspension

The High Court allowed a CBI probe into the alleged poaching case of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Updated: 26th December 2022
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court placed the judgement of allowing a CBI probe in the BRS MLA poaching case in suspension pending the receipt of a copy of the final judgment.

Earlier, the High Court allowed a CBI probe into the alleged poaching case of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The order comes following a plea by the BJP Telangana state unit.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy allowed a CBI probe into the case however, the writ petition seeking a CBI probe into the case was dismissed on the ground that it lacked locus and was not a qualified party to seek a probe. The Court entrusted its investigation to CBI.

Investigation so far was conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state led by Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand, which stated that the coaching was an attempt to destabilise the government.

The state had earlier withdrawn general consent to the CBI stating that the SIT would be able to conduct an unbiased trial.

The High Court in its order also quashed the probe by the SIT.

