Telangana HC postpones SCCL trade union elections to December 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court postponed elections of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) trade union to December 27. The HC passed the order on Wednesday, October 11 after SCCL management expressed concerns over carrying out the elections in view of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, was hearing an SCCL appeal that contested the orders from a single judge requiring the union elections to be finished by the end of October.

The state government stated that the Assembly elections will take up a large portion of the time of state and district administration, including police and other government department workers. Moreover, they claimed that almost 700 officers from various departments will be required for the SCCL trade union elections.

Also Read Batla House Encounter: HC refuses to confirm death penalty to Ariz Khan

The High Court issued directives suspending the union elections after hearing the arguments. The election process will however get past the stage of symbol allocation because nominations have already been received, the bench said.

“The revised voter list must also be given by SCCL to the deputy chief labour commissioner by November 30. After concluding the election process, the compliance report should be submitted to the High Court on December 29,” the court said.