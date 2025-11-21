Telangana HC quashes case against KTR over election code violation

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the case registered against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) by Saifabad police for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2023 Assembly elections.

According to the case details, police had booked KTR and a few party workers for using a drone near the Amaraveerula Stupam in Hyderabad during election time, claiming it breached election guidelines.

Also Read Telangana Guv gives nod to chargesheet against KTR in Formula-E case

KTR challenges FIR

Challenging the FIR, KTR filed a petition before the High Court, arguing that the case was politically motivated and that no violation of the election code had occurred.

Hearing the matter, Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar observed that there were no substantive grounds or supporting evidence for the offence registered under Section 188 of the IPC and subsequently quashed the case.