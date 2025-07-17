Telangana HC quashes one MCC violation case Against minister Uttam

Hyderabad: In a significant development for Telangana Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the High Court on Wednesday, July 16, quashed one of three cases filed against him concerning alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during Assembly elections. The court also exempted him from appearing in the remaining two cases.

Justice K Lakshman, who heard the petitions filed by Reddy, issued notices to the police and complainants in the two pending cases and adjourned the hearing to July 18.

The three cases against minister Reddy stemmed from alleged MCC violations during past election campaigns. One of the quashed cases pertained to an unauthorised roadshow conducted by Reddy in support of his wife Padmavathi, who contested the 2019 Huzurnagar by-election. Additionally, cases were registered against him in Nereducherla and Kodad in the Suryapet district.

Uttam Kumar Reddy had filed three separate petitions in the High Court, seeking the dismissal of these cases, alleging they were politically motivated. During Wednesday’s hearing, Justice K Lakshman ordered the quashing of the case registered in Nereducherla.

For the remaining two cases, while granting an exemption from appearance, the court issued notices to the respondents.