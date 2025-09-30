Telangana HC quashes Punjagutta spa case, rules SI raid unauthorised

High Court directs DGP to appoint inspector-rank officers for PITA within 4 weeks, ruling SI has no powers to conduct raids or register cases.

Published: 30th September 2025 5:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: A case registered against a Punjagutta spa was struck down by the Telangana High Court after it found that the police Sub-Inspector who conducted raids on the premises had no powers under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA).

The officer had raided Bluebells Spa based on allegations of running a brothel and exploiting women for commercial sex, seizing mobile phones and other items.

Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar, who heard the petition filed by the woman working as a manager at the spa, observed that under PITA, only special officers of inspector rank or above are empowered to conduct raids, searches, or seizures.

The judge ruled that the FIR registered by the Punjagutta police was contrary to statutory provisions and hence not valid.

SIs have no jurisdiction to act under PITA: HC

The Telangana High Court clarified that Sub-Inspectors have no jurisdiction to act under PITA and quashed the case accordingly.

It also directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to issue a notification appointing designated special officers of inspector-level rank or higher, in line with the Act.

The High Court further instructed that the process of appointment and notification must be completed within four weeks.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th September 2025 5:28 pm IST

