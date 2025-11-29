Telangana HC rebukes endowments dept in Devarayamjal temple land dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, November 28, sharply criticised the Endowments department’s handling of a long-standing dispute over 1,521 acres of land belonging to the Sri Sitarama Swamy Temple in Devarayamjal village, Shamirpet mandal, Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar questioned Director (in-charge Commissioner) Harish for appearing only with 1925-26 pahani records despite court orders to produce original documents from that period to the present.

The court demanded details on pending petitions before tribunals, issued orders, relevant survey numbers, and land extent, expressing frustration over the department’s functioning.​

Judge hears arguments on 54 petitions

Justice Anil Kumar heard arguments on 54 petitions filed regarding rights over these temple lands, with the Endowments Commissioner appearing as per prior directives. Government counsels Katram Muralidhar Reddy and Bhukya Mangilal Naik argued that the commissioner assumed duties just two months ago and lacked 1940 sale deed details, claiming no prior awareness of any fraud in revenue or endowments records.

They noted uncertainty on how petitioners acquired current rights, prompting the judge to intervene, stating that mere departmental assertion without evidence does not suffice and stressed the need for substantiating documents.​

The court highlighted that rights cannot stem solely from officials’ reports and repeatedly urged filing complete counters despite non-compliance. It questioned why 2011 single judge orders on these lands, including tribunal petition references, were not brought to its notice.

Directing the submission of full records with counters, Justice Anil Kumar adjourned the hearing to the following week.