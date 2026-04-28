Telangana HC refuses relief on Velugumatla Bhoodan demolitions appeal

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, April 28, dismissed an appeal seeking interim relief against the demolition of houses on Bhoodan lands in Velugumatla village of Khammam district, refusing to interfere with an earlier single judge order.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar rejected the appeal at the admission stage, upholding the March 25 order of the single judge, which had declined to stay the demolition drive.

The petitioners had challenged the large-scale demolitions carried out pursuant to proceedings issued in January 2026, arguing that the state lacked jurisdiction over Bhoodan lands except in accordance with the Telangana Bhoodan and Gramdhan Act, 1965.

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They contended that nearly 1,000 houses were demolished during the drive, while only 311 pattas were granted, alleging that some beneficiaries were not among those displaced.

The appellants also argued that pattas were issued under an inapplicable legal framework and that allotments to third parties had created competing claims over the land. Further, they objected to the single judge relying on written instructions instead of a formal affidavit while declining interim relief.

However, the state opposed the appeal, submitting that a detailed enquiry had been conducted by revenue authorities before initiating action. It informed the court that rehabilitation measures were underway, including allotment of house sites and Indiramma houses to eligible beneficiaries.

The government also told the Bench that infrastructure such as roads, drinking water, drainage and electricity was being developed in the layouts, and financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per beneficiary was being extended through self-help groups.

After hearing both sides, the Division Bench declined to grant interim relief, observing that the matter required detailed examination in pending proceedings and did not warrant interference at this stage.

Background: Demolition drive, protests and legal battle

The Velugumatla issue dates back to a major demolition drive carried out on February 24, when district authorities razed hundreds of houses constructed on Bhoodan land, triggering protests and political reactions.

Officials maintained that the land, spread across over 30 acres and valued at more than Rs 250 crore, had been illegally occupied using forged documents, and that action was taken based on directions from authorities and court proceedings.

Residents, however, claimed long-term occupation and alleged that some had documents such as tax receipts and electricity connections. The demolitions led to widespread displacement, sparking criticism from opposition parties.