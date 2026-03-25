Regularise houses of poor on govt lands in Telangana: CPI MLA

Hyderabad: CPI leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has urged the Telangana government to regularise houses constructed by poor people on government lands, including Bhoodan and Singareni lands.

Speaking during a discussion on the state budget in the Assembly on Tuesday, March 24, he called for the formation of a committee to reclaim assigned lands that have allegedly been transferred from the poor to influential individuals.

He highlighted specific instances of land encroachments, stating that in 2018, around 138 acres in Venkatapur (in the erstwhile Warangal district) and 108 acres in Hasanparthy were encroached upon. He demanded strict action against those responsible for occupying government lands.

Criticising land administration policies, Sambasiva Rao said the Dharani portal had paved the way for large-scale land encroachments across the state. He questioned the Congress government on what improvements had been achieved after replacing Dharani with the Bhu Bharati system.

On ‘Sada Bainama’ scheme

The CPI leader also pointed out that out of nearly 900,000 applications under the “Sada Bainama” scheme, not even 5 percent have been resolved so far. He warned that evicting people who have been living for years on government lands would lead to distress and social instability.

On the state’s financial situation, he said successive governments have burdened the public with a debt of Rs 8.62 lakh crore, translating to about Rs 2 lakh per person. He further alleged that over Rs 20,000 crore allocated in each budget remains unspent.

On Musi project

Sambasiva Rao also stressed that the Musi River rejuvenation project should be carried out with the consent of the affected people. He accused authorities of treating long-term projects like “ATMs” for financial gain, adding that many such projects have already failed.

On SC, ST scholarships for students studying abroad

During the Question Hour, he raised concerns that scholarships for students studying abroad are not being distributed to SC and ST students in accordance with reservation norms.