Telangana HC refuses to interfere with local quota in MBBS, BDS admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has declined to interfere with the government’s orders regarding local quota in admissions to MBBS and BDS seats. The court dismissed a petition filed by candidates who had pursued part of their education outside Telangana.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin heard the plea of 34 candidates challenging the notification issued by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences on July 15.

The petitioners argued that the government had illegally issued G.O. Ms. No. 33 and G.O. Ms. No. 150 to determine local quota for professional courses. They contended that although they had completed their intermediate education in Telangana, their earlier schooling was outside the state, and therefore, they should be considered eligible under the local quota. They further claimed that the government’s orders violated the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court on local eligibility.

The High Court, however, ruled that G.O. Ms. No. 150 was in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions and could not be struck down. Earlier, the court had sought clarification from the government on the determination of local status. After considering the government’s explanation, the court dismissed the candidates’ petition.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government agreed to treat candidate Shashi Kiran, who studied from Class 9 to 12 in a Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh, as a local candidate. The government informed the court through an affidavit that Shashi Kiran would be considered under the local quota for admission.