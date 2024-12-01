Telangana HC rejects reinstatement of 1200 MPHAs, invalidates G.O. 1207

The Telangana High Court has ruled that the reinstatement of nearly 1,200 Multi-Purpose Health Assistants (MPHAs) is invalid.

This decision came after the court annulled the Government Order (G.O.). No. 1207, which had allowed these employees to be reinstated in 2013.

The controversy began when the posts for MPHAs were originally notified by the then-united Andhra Pradesh government in 2002, leading to disputes over the minimum educational qualifications required for applicants.

Initially, a merit list was created based on candidates with an intermediate qualification. However, following a court ruling, the qualifications were expanded to include those with a tenth-grade education and a Health Assistant diploma, resulting in changes to the merit list and the subsequent dismissal of the 1,200 MPHAs.

In response to this situation, a ministerial committee suggested reinstating these employees on a contract basis, which led to the issuance of GO No. 1207.

However, after a thorough examination by Justices Sujoy Paul and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, the High Court concluded that reinstating these individuals without any recruitment process was not permissible.

The court emphasized that only those listed in the merit list established in accordance with the 2002 ruling should be retained in service. Any future vacancies must be filled through lawful recruitment processes as stipulated by law, the bench added.