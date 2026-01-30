Telangana HC seeks clarity on compensation in Sigachi blast case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, January 29, directed the state government to obtain a detailed explanation from Sigachi Industries regarding discrepancies in the compensation being distributed to the families of those who died or went missing in the Pashamylaram factory explosion.

The court instructed the government to place on record the compensation announced by the company as well as the amounts legally payable under statutory provisions.

Court issues notices to EPF, ESI authorities

Expressing concern over the lack of clarity, the court impleaded the EPFO Hyderabad Regional Commissioner, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Director, and the State Drug Control Authorities as suo motu respondents and issued notices to them, directing that detailed counter-affidavits be filed.

The bench also directed the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and the Sangareddy District Legal Services Authority to ensure that affected families receive necessary legal assistance.

A detailed report is to be submitted by the Secretary of the Sangareddy Legal Services Authority through the Member Secretary. The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 12.

The directions came during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by a Hyderabad-based petitioner, Baburao.

He is seeking compensation for victims of the reactor explosion at Sigachi Industries’ facility in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district.

Blast claims lives of 56 workers

The blast claimed the lives of 56 workers, left eight missing, and caused serious injuries to 28 others. The petition also sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aresh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard arguments from Additional Advocate General Tera Rajanikanth Reddy on behalf of the state, advocate G Ashok Reddy for the company, and court assistant Dominic Fernandez.

After impleading the statutory authorities, the court directed all respondents to file their counter-affidavits before adjourning the case.