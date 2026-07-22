Telangana HC seeks timeline for 7,400 police posts recruitment

Hearing a PIL on police vacancies, the Telangana High Court directed the state government and the recruitment board to submit the recruitment schedule within four weeks.

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Telangana high court
Telangana high court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government and the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TGLPRB) to submit, within four weeks, the recruitment schedule for 7,400 police posts that the government has already approved.

The directions were issued by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by K Akhil Sriguruteja, seeking the filling up of vacancies in the state police department.

During the hearing, the Special Government Pleader informed the court that the recruitment process for 5,000 police posts had already been initiated and that the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board had issued a public notification in this regard.

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However, counsel for the petitioner argued that during an earlier hearing, the government had informed the court that it intended to fill more than 7,000 vacancies, whereas it was now referring only to 5,000 posts.

Telangana HC asks for recruitment schedule

After hearing both sides, the High Court directed the state government and the recruitment board to place on record the recruitment schedule in accordance with the notification issued and submit it within four weeks.

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing.

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