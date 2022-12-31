Telangana HC sentences NTPC chairman for 2 months in jail

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Friday sentenced Gurdeep Singh, the Chairman and managing director of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), to two months in jail in a contempt case.

A division bench of Justice Shameem Akther and Justice N Tukaram charged Gurdeep and his Secunderabad-based HR general manager Manikanth of willfully disobeying a lawful order and fined them Rs 2000 each.

The two administrators were accused of not adhering to the court’s order to deliver justice to those who lost their land to the NTPC unit in Ramagundam 42 years ago.

The bench did not find the apology sincere from the officials and that it was just an attempt to escape from the contempt case. The bench, however, suspended the judgment for six weeks to allow the duo to avail of legal remedy to mitigate their sentence.