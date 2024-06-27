Telangana HC stays criminal proceedings against pet dog who hurt neighbour

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 26, put a stay on a police order seeking custody of a two-year-old pet dog Zorro on charges of injuring a neighbour.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim direction stopping the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities from taking custody of Zorro in the writ petition filed by the dog’s owner Dr. Lokdeep Sharma.

The Telangana High Court stayed a police order seeking custody of a pet dog on chargers of attacking a neighbor. The stay was issued in response to the writ petition filed by the dog's owner. pic.twitter.com/aYJ1nNmP7J — Mehboob (@Mehboob_17) June 27, 2024

Also the court stayed further criminal proceedings against the pet dog in the case registered at the Panjagutta police station. The stay was issued on the condition that the dog should be accompanied by the petitioner or her family all the time.

According to the verdict, a petition was issued by Panjagutta police seeking custody of Zorro on June 19. The case was filed for attacking another dog owner during a night walk.