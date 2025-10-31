Telangana HC stays HRC’s order on return of student certificates

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has stayed the implementation of the State Human Rights Commission’s (HRC) orders that directed several educational institutions to return students’ certificates and other documents without imposing any conditions.

Colleges had argued that the issue does not fall under the purview of human rights law. Acting on those contentions, the High Court granted an interim stay on the HRC’s directive.

The Human Rights Commission had earlier instructed institutions to return students’ certificates regardless of any pending fee dues.

Institutions challenge order

Challenging this order, Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society and St. Paul’s Education Society filed separate petitions before the court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aperash Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin heard the petitions on Thursday.

After hearing arguments, the bench issued interim orders staying the commission’s directive and directed that notices be issued to the state government and the concerned students before adjourning further hearing in the matter.