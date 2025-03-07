Telangana HC stays land acquisition at Lagcherla, Hakimpet

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has issued interim orders to halt the land acquisition process for a multi-purpose industrial park in Vikarabad district.

The court’s decision comes after petitions were filed challenging the land acquisition notifications issued last November for 351.10 acres in Hakimpet and 110.32 acres in Lagacharla, both located in the Dudyala mandal.

The Telangana government had initiated the process to establish a pharmaceutical cluster in Lagacharla, which led to the issuance of land acquisition notifications. However, local residents and farmers opposed the move, arguing that the process was not transparent and did not follow due procedures.

They stated that essential details such as the purpose of land acquisition, the amount of land required, and social impact assessments were not provided in the notifications.

The petitioners, including Kummarri Shivakumar and P Gopal Nayak, along with 14 others, approached the High Court, challenging the land acquisition process.

Senior advocates BS Prasad and V Raghunath argued on behalf of the petitioners, stating that the process was contrary to natural justice principles.

They emphasized that critical steps like social impact studies, public consultations, and market value assessments were skipped.

Justice J Sreenivas Rao heard the case and issued orders to suspend the implementation of the land acquisition notifications.

The court directed the Revenue Secretary, District Collector, Lagacharla Division RDO, Dudyala Tahsildar, and TSIC to file counter affidavits.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 7, with instructions that no further steps should be taken in the land acquisition process until then.