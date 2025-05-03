Telangana HC to observe summer vacation from May 5 to June 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has announced that it will observe summer vacation from May 5 to June 6, as per orders issued by the Registrar General on Friday, May 2.

Despite the vacation, the court will remain accessible for urgent matters, with special vacation benches constituted to handle such cases.

Hearings for urgent cases will be conducted on specific dates: May 7, 14, 21, 28, and June 4. Petitioners seeking to have their cases heard on these dates must file their petitions at least two days in advance.

This arrangement ensures that critical legal matters can still be addressed promptly, even during the court’s summer break.

Also Read Phone tapping: Telangana HC dismisses bail plea of ex SIB chief

The court has also detailed the composition of benches for each hearing date. On May 7, a bench comprising Justice Surepalli Nanda and Justice J Srinivas Rao will preside, with Justice Pulla Karthik handling cases as a single judge.

On May 14, Justice Pulla Karthik and Justice Nandikonda Nursing Rao will form the bench, while Justice J Srinivas Rao will act as a single judge.

The May 21 bench will include Justice Nagesh Bheemappa and Justice Nandikonda Nursing Rao, with Justice J Srinivas Rao again serving as a single judge.

On May 28, Justice Nagesh Bheemappa and Justice Alishetti Lakshminarayana will preside, with Justice K Sharath as the single judge.

Finally, on June 4, Justice K Sharath and Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao will form the bench, and Justice K Sujana will serve as the single judge.

During the vacation period, only urgent cases will be entertained by the court. These include habeas corpus petitions, anticipatory bail applications, and matters related to demolitions.

The court emphasised that only such emergency cases will be accepted for hearing during this time.