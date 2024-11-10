Telangana HC upholds Telugu proficiency requirement for judicial aspirants

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the requirement for candidates aspiring to join the state judicial service as judges and magistrates to be proficient in Telugu.

This decision was made by a bench comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwara Rao, who dismissed petitions seeking to allow Urdu as an alternative language option.

The court stated that the language policy is a legitimate decision of the state, emphasizing that Telugu is the primary language spoken by approximately 77% of the population, making it essential for judicial processes where documentation is predominantly in Telugu.

The petitions were filed by Mohd Shujath Hussain, who challenged specific provisions of the Telangana State Judicial (Service and Cadre) Rules, 2023, which came into effect on June 10, 2023.

These rules mandate that candidates not only demonstrate proficiency in Telugu but also include translation exercises from English to Telugu and vice versa.

Hussain argued that Urdu holds significant cultural importance in Telangana and should be recognized alongside Telugu.

However, the court found no grounds to intervene in the established service rules.

Senior counsel Harender Pershad, representing the recruitment authority, argued against the petition, highlighting that proficiency in Telugu is crucial for effective judicial administration.

He noted that this requirement had been in place until 2007 and is vital for understanding legal documents.

The court ultimately decided not to interfere with the existing rules, reaffirming their validity and necessity for the proper functioning of the judicial system in Telangana.