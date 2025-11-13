Telangana HC warns govt over non-payment to fish seed suppliers

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to implement its previous orders to clear pending dues to fish seed suppliers across the state.

The court warned that if the directive is not followed, Finance department principal secretary Sandeep Sultania must appear in person on December 5.

The orders pertain to non-payment of bills for fish seed supplied during the 2023–24 financial year. Alleging non-compliance with the court’s earlier directions to settle their payments, RK Fisheries Traders and Seed Suppliers, along with others, filed a contempt petition against government officials.

Justice K Sharath, who heard the matter, considered the state government's plea for additional time.

The government advocate sought four more weeks to file a counter-affidavit. Granting the request, the judge adjourned further hearing to December 5.