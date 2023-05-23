Telangana health department appoints 1061 assistant professors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Minister, Harish Rao, handed over appointment documents to 1,061 assistant professors. During the event held in Hyderabad, Harish Rao revealed that the government has planned to fill 9,222 more vacancies in the health department within the next two months.

Highlighting the ongoing recruitment process, Harish Rao informed the audience that a total of 80,000 appointments are currently underway in various departments across the state. In the past five months alone, 1,106 assistant professors have been appointed, and all of them received their appointment documents on the same day, streamlining the administrative process and ensuring efficiency. Additionally, the services of 1,331 contract staff members in the AYUSH department have been regularized, recognizing their valuable contributions and dedication to their work.

Emphasizing the government’s focus on improving healthcare services, Harish Rao stated that since the formation of separate Telangana, a total of 22,263 appointments have been made in the health department. The commitment to filling an additional 9,222 vacancies within the next two months further demonstrates the government’s determination to address the shortage of healthcare professionals and enhance the overall healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Telangana’s health services have gained recognition, with the state now ranking third in government healthcare services across the country. In line with this progress, Telangana Diagnostics currently offers 54 tests to cater to the healthcare needs of the population. Starting from June, the number of available tests will be increased to 134, ensuring comprehensive diagnostic facilities for the residents of Telangana.

Moreover, in a significant development, the government has established nine new medical colleges across the state within a year. Each medical college has been built at a cost of Rs 500 crore, showcasing the government’s commitment to expanding medical education and providing accessible healthcare services to all.

Regarding the assistant professor appointments, Harish Rao provided a detailed timeline of the process. The notification for 1,147 assistant professor positions was issued on December 6, followed by the invitation of applications from December 20 to January 12. Thorough verification of certificates was conducted to ensure the authenticity of qualifications. On February 20, the roster list was announced, and on March 28, the preliminary merit list was released, allowing candidates to raise objections if necessary. Finally, on May 8, the government released the final list, resulting in the selection of 1,061 deserving candidates. It is worth mentioning that selected doctors are prohibited from engaging in private practice and are expected to work within the limits of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

To address the issue of staff shortages in new medical colleges, professors, associate professors, and assistant professors from the health department have been transferred to these institutions in each district. This strategic move ensures the availability of experienced faculty members and resolves the challenge of staffing in a timely manner.